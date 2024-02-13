UAE health insurer Daman, also known as the National Health Insurance Company, has appointed Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri as its new CEO.

The new chief, who previously held the acting CEO role, has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare sector, finance and management, the company, which is a subsidiary of PureHealth, said on Monday.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Daman has a network of more than 3,000 medical facilities. It announced the new appointment as it seeks to pursue expansion plans and improve its services, in line with PureHealth’s vision.

“This is a critical announcement for the group, reaffirming PureHealth’s commitment to appointing top national leadership talent into upper management roles,” said Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth.

The new CEO had previously taken several leadership roles, including Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA), a subsidiary of PureHealth, and Chief Financial Officer for Al Ain Hospital, also part of SEHA.

He had served as Acting Executive Director for Health System Financing at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH).

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria Seban.scaria@laeg.com)