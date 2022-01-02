



RIYADH Bank AlJazira inaugurated the new Administration building in Riyadh, in the presence of Eng. Tariq Al-Qasabi, Chairman of the Board, Eng. Abdul Majeed Al-Sultan, Deputy Chairman, CEO and MD, Mr. Naif AlAbdulkareem, members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.



This inauguration comes as a continuation of Bank Al Jazira's achievements in its qualitative and continuous moves, after the recent opening of H.O in Jeddah and within its keenness to provide an integrated work environment that stimulates innovation and creativity that positively reflects on productivity.



Eng. Tariq Al-Qasabi mentioned that Bank AlJazira makes every effort to expand the customer base from various segments of society and developing the financial sector within the Vision 2030 by building new digital banking products and services.



"The inauguration of this new buildings goes in line with the strategic objectives of Bank AlJazira, in terms of providing a comfortable and modern working environment for the bank's employees; an environment that stimulates all staff to innovate and excel in performing their tasks. The building is designed up to the highest technical standards and provides the latest advanced systems supporting our sustainability agenda, Eng. Al Qasabi added.



"We have also injected new talent into the executive management team to drive the digital transformation process and meet our growth ambitions. Our aim is to enhance the Banks performance for customers for both private and retail banking groups as well as the SME sector. In addition, he said the Banks employees will be key to creating distinct digital experiences and fostering a culture of innovation for these customers.



In conclusion of his message, Eng. Al Kasabi thanked our prudent government, The Ministry of Finance and Saudi Central Bank for their continued support and help to the business sector in general and the banking sector in particular.



