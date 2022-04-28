MANAMA - The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has granted US firm SpaceX the licence to offer Starlink satellite and Internet services in Bahrain.

The kingdom is the first in the GCC to grant a licence for this service.

Starlink is a new and innovative service that uses a network of satellites along the Earth’s orbit in low altitudes. This allows it to provide fibre-grade internet services to consumers across the world, including those in residential and commercial units, as well as ships and planes.

This service will help to maintain the kingdom’s position, as a leading contender in the telecommunications markets, with Starlink being able to offer services to consumers in Bahrain and the wider region.

Commenting, TRA Bahrain general director Philip Marnick affirmed that Bahrain’s position as a communications Hub, with an open and advanced competitive market, makes it an ideal place to introduce new services.

Mr Marnick added: “We are pleased that Starlink chose Bahrain as the first market in the Gulf to seek licences for its services. This will ensure that consumers and businesses in the kingdom continue to have access to the most advanced communications capabilities and services.”

Founded by Elon Musk, SpaceX is an American aerospace manufacturer, a provider of space transportation services, and a communications corporation headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

