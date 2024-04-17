Zayed International Airport remains fully operational despite recent adverse weather. Abu Dhabi Airports is closely collaborating with airlines and service staff to continue serving passengers smoothly.

Passengers are advised to check their respective airlines' websites, and social media feeds, ahead of arriving at the airport.

Within the last 24 hours, 21 flights, including one freighter and 20 passenger flights, were diverted from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Zayed International Airport (AUH).