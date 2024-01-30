UAE’s Mira Aerospace, a global leader in HAPS (High-Altitude Platform Systems) technology, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Senai Cimatec, to advance HAPS technology in Brazil and Latin America.

The agreement was signed during the launch ceremony of Bahia Aerospace Technology Park at Senai Cimatec headquarters in Salvador, Bahia, in the presence of Tigran Babayan, Chief Strategy Officer of Mira Aerospace, and other executives.

The initiative merges Mira Aerospace’s HAPS capabilities with Senai Cimatec’s expertise in more than forty technological areas. This collaboration lays the foundation for Mira Aerospace to integrate its HAPS technology into the upcoming Bahia Aerospace Technology Park; the first of its kind in the North and Northeast of Brazil, to be established at Salvador Air Force Base.

Key market

Tigran Babayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Mira Aerospace said: “Brazil has a long-standing legacy in the aerospace industry and is a key market for Mira Aerospace to explore opportunities in. This collaboration will bolster the Brazilian aerospace industry by leveraging the combined strengths of our cutting-edge technologies and Senai Cimatec's technical expertise.

“The collaboration is poised to address challenges, explore new frontiers, and drive breakthroughs that will benefit not only the companies involved but also the broader aerospace community in Brazil.”

“The MoU with Mira Aerospace is one of a number of collaborations to strengthen Brazil’s aerospace technology ecosystem. We look forward to working with Mira Aerospace to drive innovation and technological advancements in the aerospace sector”, said Leone Andrade, General Director of Senai Cimatec.

“The collaboration between Senai Cimatec and Mira Aerospace represents a transformative leap forward in shaping the Bahia Aerospace Technology Park into a premier hub within the Brazilian aerospace industry. This underscores our steadfast dedication to nurturing innovation, propelling technological advancements, and acting as a catalyst for substantial economic growth in the region,” said Carlos Henrique Passos, President of the Federation of Industries of the State of Bahia

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).