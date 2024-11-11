Dubai-listed budget carrier Air Arabia’s Q3 2024 net profit rose 8% year-on-year (YoY) to 564 million dirhams ($153.5 million) as passenger numbers grew.

The profit beat the average analysts’ estimate of AED 411.13 million, as per LSEG data

Revenue grew to AED 1.78 billion, up 10% compared with the third quarter of last year.

The Sharjah-based airline’s average seat load factor — representing the percentage of available seats occupied — increased by 2% to 81%.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

