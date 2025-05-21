The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has signed a strategic MoU with Airbus Africa and Middle East to advance the development of a domestic aerospace capability enhancement programme.

The MoU establishes a framework for long-term collaboration to support the UAE’s national industrial objectives, including supplier development, skills transfer, and integrating local companies into Airbus’s global value chain, said the ministry in a statement.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which seeks to position the country as a global hub for future industries, it stated.

Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Gabriel Semelas, President of Airbus Africa and the Middle East, signed the agreement on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates 2025, the UAE’s flagship industrial platform.

Held under the theme “Advanced Industries. Accelerated”, Make it in the Emirates 2025 is set to be the largest edition yet, featuring more than 700 exhibitors and showcasing over 3,800 locally manufactured products across over 68,000 square meters of exhibition space.

The event builds on more than AED160 billion in offtake opportunities linked to over 4,800 products identified for local manufacture, said the statement.

Make it in the Emirates reinforces the UAE’s commitment to advancing industry, fostering strategic partnerships, and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

