TOKYO - The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) signed an agreement with the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau to strengthen bilateral relations in the field of air transport during a two-day round of discussions in Tokyo, Japan.

The discussions were led by Omar bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director-General at the GCAA, and resulted in a mutual agreement aimed at enhancing cooperation within the aviation sector; this included lifting the pre-conditions of the operations of the UAE national carriers to Haneda and Narita airports in Tokyo, as well as grants operational rights for the UAE national carriers for cargo flights to Narita Airport, recognised as one of the world's key airports for air freight.

On this occasion, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, emphasised the positive impact of the agreement on bilateral cooperation and the overall strategic partnership between the two countries.

He added that this agreement would contribute to expanding the operations of our national carriers, creating new opportunities for the development of trade, investment, and tourism relations between the UAE and Japan, benefiting the economic growth of both countries.

This agreement is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to enhance the global aviation network and expand relations with international partners. To date, the UAE has signed more than 187 cooperation agreements in the field of aviation with various countries worldwide, providing a supportive legislative and regulatory framework for the growth of the national carriers and creating strong communication bridges with international markets.