ABU DHABI - The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has officially launched the Flight Operations Centralised Unified System (F.O.C.U.S.), a digital platform designed to simplify and streamline how foreign and national air operators interact with aviation stakeholders across the UAE.

F.O.C.U.S. offers a unified gateway for seeking operational approvals to UAE airports by providing information and links with key entities within the country on one website.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, “The launch of F.O.C.U.S. marks a pivotal milestone in our digital transformation journey. This platform is part of our broader vision to integrate federal and local aviation entities under one umbrella, making processes more agile and responsive to operators’ needs.”

Eng. Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director General for Aviation Safety Affairs Sector added: “F.O.C.U.S. represents a leap forward in how we engage with the aviation community. Our goal is to simplify compliance, reduce processing time, and connect operators to the latest regulatory updates through a single, user-friendly interface.”

The first rollout of the system has been implemented. Further phases will see expanded partnerships and enhanced features in line with the GCAA’s vision for a fully digital aviation ecosystem.

The system underscores the GCAA’s unwavering commitment to Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) and to driving greater efficiency through process simplification.