Flights to and from the UAE were disrupted on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the country throughout the day.

Dubai Airport’s X account announced delays, cancellations and diversions to flights and advised passengers to check with their airline regarding their flight status. Authorities have told those departing Dubai to use the Metro service rather than arrive by road when possible.

Meanwhile, online flight data for Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport showed delays, particularly to departures during the day.

Sharjah International Airport’s website also showed delays to both departures and arrivals.

Residents across all the seven emirates were advised to stay at home by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) as heavy rains and wind took hold throughout the country.

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology forecasted unstable weather throughout the day with moderate to strong winds, particularly in internal areas, with very rough seas.

The forecast said partly cloudy weather with rainfall was expected on Wednesday in Northern and Eastern Emirates with continuing rough seas.

