IC Leasing, a Dubai-based business aircraft leasing company, has signed an order for a Dassault Falcon 2000LXS, making it the second Falcon 2000LXS ordered by the company.

The latest Falcon 2000LXS is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2025. DC Aviation GmbH, IC Leasing’s long-standing strategic partner, will operate the aircraft out of its main base in Stuttgart, Germany.

The Falcon 2000 is also a highly versatile aircraft that offers remarkable low-speed performance far beyond anything in its class. It takes off from shorter runways, climbs directly to 41,000 feet in just 20 minutes lands on shorter fields, dry or wet. It can fly non-stop from Dubai to London, Johannesburg, Singapore or Beijing.

In its committment to providing adaptive, creative financing solutions, IC Leasing has introduced an innovative Lease-to-Purchase solution, which enables clients to finance the acquisition of aircraft without requiring an upfront down payment.

Instead, clients agree to a fixed monthly instalment and a fixed purchase price for the aircraft at a future date, offering financial flexibility while freeing capital for other income-generating investments.

"The Falcon 2000LXS was selected for its industry-leading cabin features and comfort, impressive operating cost-effectiveness, and high reliability - qualities that meet the evolving demands of today’s business aviation users," remarked Khader Mattar, the Founder of IC Leasing.

Svenja Wortmann, Managing Director of DC Aviation Group, said: "We value the close and trustful cooperation with IC Leasing which has spanned over multiple years and we are very pleased about the addition of the third Falcon 2000 to our fleet". With the new aircraft, DC Aviation Group will operate a total of 37 business jets, including 6 Falcons.

"As users and operators strive for operational, and cost efficiency they increasingly require flexible financial solutions. IC Leasing are committed to providing adaptive, creative financing solutions that not only streamline the process but also address challenges faced by our clients," added Mattar.

