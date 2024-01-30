Turkish Cargo has launched three new pharma transportation products -- TK Pharma Standard, TK Pharma Extra and TK Pharma Advanced -- which will meet the expectations of the customers.

Ali Türk, Chief Cargo Officer of Turkish Airlines, said: “We are proud to be a trusted solution partner, which has helped us achieve a market share of 7% in the global air transportation of pharmaceuticals and medical products. We, as Turkish Cargo, are making innovative investments for the purpose of not only solidifying such trust but also adapting to the dynamics of the ever-growing healthcare industry.

“With the new offers, Turkish Cargo is committed to providing its business partners with more assurance, transparency, and better visibility for an enhanced quality and widened range of services."

Industry standard temperature-controlled solutions

TK Pharma Standard enables temperature-sensitive cargo to be shipped in compliance with the industry requirements. Thanks to TK Pharma Standard, shipments are being carried by benefiting from expert handling, high priority for loading, dedicated temperature-controlled storage, trained dedicated operations team and 24/7 customer services, available throughout the entire TK Pharma Network under the assurance of Turkish Cargo.

Enhanced temperature-controlled solutions

For pharmaceuticals and medical products with a higher sensitivity to temperature and time, which are shipped by making use of passive packaging methods and require extra protection during apron transportation, are carried above and beyond the expectations of the industry thanks to TK Pharma Extra.

While they are on the apron, the consignments, covered by such product, are carried by temperature-controlled dollies and monitored from the point of departure to the destination by the 24/7 Pharma Control Tower. TK Pharma Extra is available only at "TK Pharma High-Quality Stations" that have been audited and approved by our TK Cargo Pharma quality team.

Active and hybrid temperature-controlled solutions

Offering the most advanced solutions for protecting the cold chain, TK Pharma Advanced provides the opportunity to consign with near-zero risk against temperature deviation by making use of active temperature-controlled or hybrid/advanced passive containers.

The cargo, covered by such product, is carried at a fixed temperature between -70°C / +30°C, depending on the requests of the customers. The expert team, established dedicatedly for TK Pharma Advanced, not only manages the transportation processes, but also provides the customers with consultancy service in terms of container leasing.

Thanks to its dedicated storage facilities at 4 different temperature ranges at SMARTIST TCC (Temperature Controlled Centre) at Istanbul Airport, Turkish Cargo provides the opportunity to maintain pharmaceuticals and medical products at optimal conditions thanks to SMARTIST TCC that is fully dedicated to TK Pharma.

IATA CEIV Pharma certificate

Holding an IATA CEIV Pharma certificate and offering service at the GDP standards, the Carrier transports all pharmaceuticals and medical consignments diligently and in compliance with the industry requirements. Turkish Cargo also provides temperature controlled build up and break down and automated ULD storage for pharmaceutical and healthcare shipments in TCC.

SMARTIST, equipped with the smart technologies such as, Automatic Storage Systems, Robotic Process Automation and takes the unique service quality of Turkish Cargo much further in respect of operational speed and quality

