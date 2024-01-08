Announcing the passenger and cargo traffic results for December, the Turkish Airlines revealed that higher passenger capacity in terms of available seat kilometres stood at 19.4% compared to the same period in 2022.

The number of passengers increased by 10.1% compared to the same period in 2022, reaching 6.1 million.

International load factor was 80% while domestic load factor was 78.5%.

The number of international to international passengers carried increased by 19% from 2.2 million in 2022 to 2.6 million in this period.

Available seat kilometres (ASK), increased by 19.4% to 19.8 billion during the period of December 2023 from 16.6 billion for the same period of 2022.

Cargo/Mail carried during the period of December 2023 increased by 15.8% to 159,700 tonnes from 137,900 tonnes in the same period of 2022.

By the end of December 2023, the number of aircraft in the fleet was 440.

