National flag carrier Turkish Airlines has announced new direct flights to Kirkuk, starting from October 27, as one weekly flights between Istanbul Airport and Kirkuk International Airport.

The flights will be operated as four weekly flights starting from December 1 and will be operated as daily flights starting from March 1, 2023.

Kirkuk is the seventh destination of Turkish Airlines in Iraq and the 38th destination in the Middle East region. The new service comes as Turkish Airlines celebrates 44 years of serving in Iraq. With this flights, the number of weekly flights to Iraq will be reached to 46 weekly flights by December while the global carrier continues to be the leader in the region by connecting travellers to more countries than any other airline.

Travellers can enjoy the best business class catering, complimentary “touristanbul” service, onboard live matches of the UEFA Champions League, the elegant “Lounge Istanbul” and the world’s biggest airport, Istanbul Airport.

