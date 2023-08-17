African airlines’ traffic soared 34.7% in June 2023 year-on-year (YoY), the second highest percentage gain among the regions, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a report.

June capacity rose 44.8%, but the load factor fell 5.1 percentage points to 68.1%, the region’s lowest.

Africa was the only region to see a decline in the monthly international load factor YoY, IATA said.

Total traffic in June - measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) - rose 31% YoY. Globally, traffic stands at 94.2% of pre-Covid levels.

For the first half of 2023, total traffic was up 47.2% from a year ago.

On the other hand, Middle Eastern airlines’ June traffic climbed 29.2% YoY. Capacity rose 25.9%, and load factor improved 2.0 percentage points to 79.8%.

“The northern summer travel season got off to a strong start in June with double-digit demand growth and average load factors topping 84%,” stated IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh.

Planes are full, which is good news for airlines, local economies, and travel and tourism-dependent jobs, he said, adding that “all benefit from the industry’s ongoing recovery”.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)