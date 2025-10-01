Smartenergy Group, a Swiss-based renewable energy investment firm, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Q8 Aviation, an aviation energy arm of Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI).

This agreement establishes Q8 Aviation as a long-term off-take partner for Smartenergy’s planned production of synthetic sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF), marking a pivotal step toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for the global aviation sector.

Under the agreement, Q8 Aviation will secure access to a share of Smartenergy’s future eSAF output to help it meet the needs of its customers and to comply with e-SAF mandate within the REFuelEU Aviation and the UK SAF mandate, while reinforcing its leading role in decarbonising aviation.

This partnership aligns with the rapidly growing need for sustainable aviation fuels as airlines and regulators push for net-zero emissions targets from aviation, one of the most carbon intensive and fastest growing form of transport.

The eSAF offers potential for emissions reduction when produced using green hydrogen from renewable energy and captured biogenic carbon.

The eSAF is a drop in fuel that can be integrated into existing aircraft and infrastructure, delivering >90 per cent lifecycle greenhouse gas emission reductions compared to conventional jet fuel.

The eSAF is currently in its early stages, expected to play a critical role in meeting the European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive and the UK SAF mandate, both of which set ambitious decarbonisation targets for aviation.

By combining Smartenergy’s leadership in renewable energy and e-fuel production with Q8 Aviation’s operational reach, the partnership aims to help close the global supply gap and meet the surging demand for sustainable fuels.

“This is more than just a commercial agreement it’s a shared commitment to reshaping the future of aviation, by working alongside a partner of Q8 Aviation’s caliber and global scale, we are positioning our projects to make a measurable, lasting impact on the future of aviation fuels,” said Horst Mahmoudi, Chairman and CEO of Smartenergy Group.

The partnership will initially focus on Smartenergy’s two eSAF projects in Portugal.

Project Galileu and Project Leca, which together are expected to contribute significantly toward Europe’s 2030 eSAF mandate.

Both facilities are being developed to comply with the RFNBO (Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin) standards under EU RED III guidelines, ensuring that the fuel meets the highest sustainability and traceability benchmarks.

