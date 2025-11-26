Abha - Abha International Airport achieved a new global milestone, ranking third worldwide in on-time flight performance for October 2025, with an on-time departure rate of 92.40%, according to the October 2025 report by CIRIUM, the international aviation analytics and operational performance company.

This achievement reflects the airport’s advanced operational efficiency and improved passenger service quality, aligns with the objectives of the Aviation Program, and reinforces its status as a key hub supporting the rapid growth of tourism in Aseer Region.

These consecutive achievements coincide with the announcement of the master plan for the new Abha International Airport, which is set to deliver a significant upgrade in capacity and passenger experience.

The new airport will feature an architectural design inspired by the heritage of Aseer Region, establishing it as a prominent national landmark. Its terminal area will expand to approximately 65,000 square meters, up from 14,500 square meters at the current airport.

The airport will include modern boarding bridges and advanced self-service facilities.

Annual passenger capacity will rise to over 13 million, up from the current 1.8 million, while the number of flights will increase to more than 90,000 per year, compared with 30,000 at present.