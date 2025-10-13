Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has inaugurated its first direct scheduled flight to Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation, in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority and the Air Connectivity Programme.

Saudia has scheduled three weekly flights from Riyadh to Moscow, expanding its global network that now connects guests to more than 100 destinations across four continents, reported SPA.

To mark the occasion, a ceremony was held at Catrion Lounge in King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, attended by Saudia Group Director General Ibrahim Al-Omar, Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergey Kozlov, and representatives from the Saudi Tourism Authority, aviation, tourism, and media sectors.

Al-Omar said: “Launching direct flights between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations across economic and developmental fields, while also opening new opportunities for cultural exchange between our two nations. This milestone directly supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly those related to the aviation sector, by contributing to connecting the Kingdom with more than 250 international destinations.”

He added: “Through this new route, Saudia continues to advance one of the core pillars of its strategy by bringing the world to the Kingdom. It will not only meet the growing demand for travel to the Kingdom’s diverse events and activities but also facilitate access for pilgrims and international guests transiting across our domestic and global network. Our expansion strategy is reinforced by a clear fleet growth plan and a comprehensive programme to elevate the travel experience.”

Kozlov stated: “Saudia’s direct flights between Riyadh and Moscow reflect the shared commitment of both nations to further strengthen their bilateral ties. The new route opens greater travel opportunities for citizens of both countries and helps boost tourism and cultural exchange between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation”.

The inauguration celebration included a guest send-off by a team representing all operational sectors. The inaugural flight, SV0283, departed aboard a Boeing 787-10, renowned for its efficiency and advanced guest experience.

Upon arrival, Sheremetyevo International Airport welcomed the inaugural flight with the traditional water salute, where Saudi Ambassador to Russia Sami Alsadhan led the welcoming reception.

Celebrations will also take place for the first departing flight, SV0282, from Moscow to Riyadh.

To further commemorate the launch, Saudia will host a gala dinner in Moscow under the theme “Wings of Connection”, which will be attended by Alsadhan, Al-Omar, Sheremetyevo International Airport Director General Mikhail Vasilenko, and First Deputy Head of the Office of the Mayor and the Government of Moscow and Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee Evgeny Kozlov, as well as members of the diplomatic community, officials from both countries representing the investment, tourism, culture, travel, and aviation sectors.

