Muscat - SalamAir, has announced non-stop flights from Muscat to Bursa starting from June 16 as the first direct flight between these two cities.

Bursa becomes the third destination SalamAir flies to in Turkey after popular destinations Istanbul and Trabzon.

SalamAir will fly to Bursa thrice weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. SalamAir will take off from Muscat at 10:05 AM and arrive at Bursa at 2.05 PM local time. It will take off from Bursa at 2.50 PM and arrive in Muscat at 8.30 PM.

Bursa will now be part of SalamAir’s popular summer destinations in addition to Phuket, Istanbul, Trabzon, Tehran, Alexandria, Baku, and Sarajevo.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, " We are consistently looking at destinations that pose significant interest to our adventurous customers. Our customer feedback and commercial viability are at the forefront of our decisions to offer exciting destination choices. As such, Bursa is the third destination we are introducing in our operations in Turkey. We are sure it will appeal to our frequent passengers to Turkey, mainly Istanbul, because of the proximity between Istanbul and Bursa, which can be easily accessed with an array of ground travel options. Our customers are looking to explore more destinations as part of their leisure travel experience. The charming city of Bursa offers many tourist attractions, from adventure and sightseeing to shopping and the pleasant weather offers an enjoyable holistic experience.

He continued that we continue to be highly committed to our expansion plans in prompting Oman and achieving our goals in meeting Oman Vision 2040 while continuing to connect the network better; we are in the process of adding more aircraft to the fleet to serve more destinations and increase frequency whereby offering convenience, greater choice, and while maintaining affordability.

Bursa

The city of Bursa was once the former capital of the Ottoman Turks and is the fourth-largest city in Turkey, filled with many beautiful mosques and baths. Known as Green Bursa, the city with over three million people is located on the lower slopes of Uludag in the Marmara region of Anatolia. Bursa impresses visitors with its verdant landscape and minaret-marked city.

SalamAir meets the nation's growing demand for affordable travel options and aims to generate further opportunities for employment and business creation in various sectors in Oman. In a short span, SalamAir has achieved growth in its operations and has expanded its reach across the region serving customers across a cross-section of society.

SalamAir has been engaged in improving its online check-in, website, and travel agent portals. The airline has also been involved in additional training in ground operations and handling and cross-functional training aspects to boost productivity and readiness. Showcasing safety as its priority, SalamAir has put stringent measures to ensure a high-quality sanitation process. Its new fleet being used right now has leather seats that are non-porous and easy to disinfect. In addition, every surface in the aircraft is disinfected using approved cleaning agents, be it the doors, windows, seats, foldable tables, baggage cabins, or seat hand rests.

SalamAir flies to domestic destinations, including Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, and international destinations to Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, Dammam, Kuwait, Bahrain, Istanbul Trabzon, Bursa Kathmandu, Baku, Phuket, Shiraz, Tehran, Alexandria, Khartoum, Multan, Sialkot, Karachi, Dhaka, Chattogram, Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Lucknow. SalamAir also flies directly from Suhar to Shiraz, and Salalah, and Salalah to Calicut.

