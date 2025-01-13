Oman - SalamAir, Oman's low-fare airline, has reported its On-Time Performance (OTP) for the 4th Quarter (Q4) of 2024. The airline flew 4,591 flights and completed 89 per cent of its flights on time.

This is a 4 per cent improvement on the airline’s Q3 result and is significantly above the airline's global OTP benchmark that 85 per cent of flights should depart on time.

During the Q4 period, the airline carried 755,675 passengers.

"We began to share our OTP results in Q3 of 2024, and the feedback was very positive," said Captain Ahmed Al Shidhani, SalamAir’s Chief Operations Officer. “The increased transparency helps our customers to make an informed decision on who to choose for their travel needs. With SalamAir focusing on its Low-Fare strategy - for example, offering Salalah at a starting fare of 9.99 all year – we also want to highlight our reliability alongside our affordability. As promised, we shall share our OTP results every quarter via media release and on our website, SalamAir.com.”

OTP is a measurement of how often an airline is on time and is a good measure of the ability of the airline to meet its commitment to punctuality to its customers.

OTP calculations include all delays - including weather – and are an indication of how reliable an airline is with delivering on its commitment of when a flight will depart.

