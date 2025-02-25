RoyalJet, a Abu Dhabi-based private aviation charter operator, has ordered three Airbus ACJ320neo aircraft to expand its product portfolio.

The ACJ320neo offers intercontinental range with non-stop flights from Abu Dhabi to European, African, and Asian destinations.

Based on the world's most advanced single aisle platform, the ACJ320neo offers the lowest fuel burn and lower maintenance costs.

Its widest and tallest cabin provides unique premium interiors and a lower cabin altitude, offering a superior passenger experience.

Airbus Corporate Jets, part of the world's most modern aircraft family, offer standard features like fly-by-wire controls, Category IIIB autoland, and centralised maintenance.

With over 200 Airbus corporate jets in service on every continent, including Antarctica, the aircraft's versatility in challenging environments makes it a valuable addition to RoyalJet's fleet.

