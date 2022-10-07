Jordan - Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) and Embraer have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to introduce 10 new Embraer jets into RJ’s fleet.

Two variants of Embraer’s advanced E2 jets -- the E190-E2 and E195-E2 – will be used by the airline to optimally serve short-haul routes within the region, said a statement.

The agreement was signed at the Istanbul Air Show by RJ Vice Chairman/CEO Samer Majali and Arjan Meijer, CEO Embraer Commercial Aircraft.

Majali said that introducing the new highly fuel-efficient Embraers is part of its overall aircraft modernisation plan that includes both renewing and growing the fleet that is deployed on two-hour flights from Amman to destinations within the Levant.

He added that the airline’s strategic plan will further boost RJ’s position as the preferred airline in the region by offering improved connectivity to a wider network, positioning Amman as the leading gateway to the Levant.

He added that following extensive feasibility studies to decide on the best aircraft to replace the currently operating E195 and E175, RJ selected the Embraer E2 aircraft to best fit its financial objectives and network strategy.

RJ has been operating Embraer aircraft for 15 years now and choosing the same original type of aircraft helps reduce the investment cost of pilot training and spare parts provisioning whilst also lowering crew scheduling and maintenance costs, Majali said.

The aircraft should provide up to 25% fuel savings per seat compared to the current aircraft resulting in operating cost savings as well as significant carbon emissions reductions supporting the airline’s environmentally friendly strategy.

The E195-E2 will seat 12 passengers in Crown Class and 108 in Economy and the smaller E190-E2 will have the same number of Crown Class seats and 80 in the Economy Class. All aircraft will be fitted with the latest 4 abreast business class seats with impressive 53-inch legroom and excellent seat recline. The economy cabin will feature the new slimline seats, also in a 4 abreast configuration with no middle seat.

Arjan Meijer said: “Embraer is honoured to be selected by RJ to provide the next generation of regional aircraft to their fleet. The E2 family of advanced-generation E-Jets offers the quietest, lowest polluting, and most fuel-efficient aircraft in the under 150-seat market. We are proud to continue our long association with Royal Jordanian.”

Royal Jordanian recently announced the plan to modernise its narrow-body fleet of aircraft to replace those currently operating and to add new ones with the announcement of its selection of A320neo family as its future fleet. At the same time, negotiations with Boeing are still ongoing to grow the current fleet of wide-body aircraft followed by the scheduled replacement of its current fleet in the near future.

The airline’s plan is to increase the fleet size from the 24 aircraft currently operating to over 40 aircraft over the next five years.

