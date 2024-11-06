Saudi startup Riyadh Air is wading back into the jet market after buying dozens of Airbus and Boeing planes and aims to finalise a new deal involving the industry's largest twin-aisle jets early next year, its chief executive said.

The country's newest national airline is weighing up the Boeing 777X and the Airbus A350-1000 and expects to make a decision in the first or second quarters of 2025, CEO Tony Douglas told Reuters.

Riyadh Air last year ordered 39 Boeing 787 wide-body jets with options for another 33 as part of a wider deal also involving existing national carrier Saudia, and last week it added a firm order for 60 Airbus A321neo-family aircraft.

Douglas declined to comment on the size of the new order but reiterated that the airline, which plans to start operations next year, ultimately aimed to operate more than 200 aircraft.

Douglas told Reuters in a separate interview last week that Riyadh Air would start formal talks for a new order for large wide-body aircraft within two months.

