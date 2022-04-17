Regional airlines are making a beeline for Salalah Airport this summer with an eye on the large tourist influx during the khareef season.

The airport saw a growth of 89 per cent in the number of arrivals and 72 per cent increase in departures in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

Salim bin Awad al Yafei, executive vice president of Salalah Airport, told ONA that the airport will receive the first direct flights of Wizz Air from Abu Dhabi, with 14 flights scheduled per week.

“Gulf Air will operate two flights per week between June 28 and September 29 from Bahrain. Jazeera Airways will operate three flights a week between June 2 and August 29, while Kuwait Airways will fly two weekly flights between June 7 and September 13.

“Saudi Arabian low-cost airline Flynas will operate three flights per week between June 2 and August 30 from the kingdom,” Yafei informed.

Airlines that currently operate flights throughout the year will add capacity during the khareef season. “Qatar Airways currently operates five flights per week, and Air Arabia 12 flights per week, including ten from Sharjah and two from Abu Dhabi.”

Flydubai operates three flights a week from Dubai, while two weekly flights are operated by Pakistan Airlines and Air India Express.

