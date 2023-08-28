Qatar - American multinational corporation Boeing sees Qatar as a very important and strategic market, where it is present in all sectors of aerospace in the country.

“We are proud to be a company that continues to contribute towards Qatar’s growth, especially in terms of Qatar National Vision 2030 and look forward to supporting the country’s ambitious plans,” Boeing President in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa Kuljit Ghata-Aura said in an exclusive interview with Gulf Times in Doha.

Kuljit noted Boeing and Qatar have been partners since 2006, when Qatar Airways placed its first order for Boeing aircraft.

Besides two great customers in Qatar on the defence and commercial side – Qatari Amiri Air Force and Qatar Airways, Boeing collaborates with education and government institutions in Qatar on a range of initiatives that promote STEM education and entrepreneurship, he pointed out.

He said, “Qatar’s Ministry of Economy and Commerce is one of our partners in the process through Invest Qatar. That relationship has strengthened over the last few months.”

“We are proud to have been part of Qatar Airways’ success story. Since our partnership began, Qatar Airways has made landmark orders of Boeing 777s and 787 Dreamliners. These new airplanes will support Qatar Airways as it expands its passenger and cargo capacity. Boeing is also supporting Qatar Airways Cargo in developing ‘connected cargo’ solutions to enable greater operational efficiency,” Kuljit said.

Boeing provides support to the Qatar Amiri Air Force by facilitating iconic platforms such as the F-15 fighter, the C-17 Globemaster transport airplane and the AH64 – Apache helicopter – all of which have been utilised to protect Qatar’s air, land and sea borders and have also been deployed to conduct humanitarian missions across the globe.

During his brief visit to Doha recently, Kuljit spoke to Gulf Times about Boeing’s community engagement in Qatar.

