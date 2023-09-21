Doha, Qatar: Qatar continues to witness significant momentum in the aviation industry in the last month with a 28.1 percent rise in Air passengers as compared to the same period in 2022.

The Air Transport Statistics for the month revealed that the sector reached an all-time record of close to 4.4 million passengers during the month.

Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) on X (formerly Twitter) stated that the country also saw a rise in aircraft movement of 22 percent as compared to August 2022.

The country registered 22,909 flight movements last month, while in August 2022, 18,782 flights were reported, according to QCAA.

On the other hand, Air Cargo and Mail also surged slightly by 3.5 percent in August 2023, compared to the same month in the previous year.

While in August 2022, the air cargo and mail registered 190,067 tonnes, last month the country saw 196,763 tonnes.

In the first eight months of the year, Qatar posted a trajectory growth with swift increases seen across air travellers, flight movements, air cargo, and mail.

In the month of July 2023, the number of air passengers came up to 4.3 million, which showed an increase of 24.3 percent as compared to the same period last year.

However, the number of air passengers rapidly rose from 3,105,978 in June 2022 to 3,737,572 in June 2023, which registered an all-time high for the month since operations began at both Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport.

Compared to the same period in 2022, the month of June 2023 showed an increase of 20.3 percent in air passengers. The aircraft movements also witnessed an increase of 15.1 percent during the month, compared to June 2022.

According to QCAA, the months of May and April 2023, registered a vital boost in aircraft movements with 16.6 percent and 14.3 percent, respectively.

The first three months also saw a tremendous rise in aircraft movements, passengers air cargo, and mail with numerous initiatives implemented to draw more tourists to the country.

As of August 25, 2023, Qatar registered a whopping 2.56 million visitors, whilst bolstering the economy as the officials anticipate that the leisure industry will play an immense role in contributing to the country’s GDP growth.

