Qatar Airways will launch flights to Santorini, Greece, from June7, 2022, joining Athens and Mykonos to become the third destination to be served in Greece by the national carrier of Qatar.

The service will be operated by Airbus A320 featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy Class.

The airline will also restart its seasonal flights to Mykonos, Greece, in the same week, with four weekly flights, in addition, Athens will go to a double daily service, offering greater choice for business and leisure passengers alike.

With the addition of three weekly flights to Santorini, passengers can now enjoy seamless connectivity to over 140 destinations across the airline’s extensive global network via the best airport in the world, Hamad International Airport, connecting with popular destinations across the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Enhanced connectivity means customers can leave Australia on Friday night and arrive in Santorini by Saturday afternoon.

Santorini, famous for its distinctive blue and white architecture and known as Thira, is one of the jewels of the Aegean Sea and it’s popular with visitors looking for wonderful cuisine and hospitality set against the backdrop of some of the most famous views in the world.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are pleased to add Santorini to our global network in 2022, with this exciting new destination joining Athens and Mykonos to become our third gateway in this beautiful country. We are committed to offering our passengers as many seamless one-stop connection choices as possible. This expansion will further solidify our relationship with Greece.”

