Set to be the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa, the prestigious partnership underscores the commitment of the national carrier of the Qatar to bringing global attention to Expo 2023 Doha and promoting Qatar as a premier travel destination.

Expo 2023 Doha, which is expected to attract an estimated 3 million visitors from around the globe, will take place in the picturesque Al Bidda Park, overlooking the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf. It will offer visitors rich experiences, from gardens and thought-provoking talks, to arts and cuisine, as well as a focus on innovative solutions to mitigate desertification.

To celebrate the partnership, adorned with the Expo 2023 Doha emblem, an exclusive aircraft livery is set to be unveiled by Qatar Airways in the coming month.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “The upcoming months promise an array of cultural, environmental, and innovative experiences in Qatar for visitors from around the globe. As the Official Strategic Partner for Expo 2023 Doha, we look forward to welcoming international guests to Qatar, offering them our signature hospitality and connecting them to this monumental event.”

Travellers onboard Qatar Airways will be treated to a horticultural welcome video that will continue throughout their in-flight journey. They will also be provided them with celebratory artwork and exclusive healthy dining options, which will be rolled-out across both premium and economy cabins on select routes.

Discover Qatar, the Destination Management Company of Qatar Airways, is offering complimentary entry vouchers to all international travellers for the duration of the Expo 2023 Doha. This includes stopover packages where options range from the Standard Stopover, showcasing 4-star hotel accommodations starting at $14 per night, to the Premium Stopover, presenting 5-star hotel selections from $23.

For those looking for more luxurious options, the Luxury Stopover offers lavish 5-star hotel stays, inclusive of breakfast, with prices starting from $81.

