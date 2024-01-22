Jordan's Airport International Group has announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in Amman, for the first time in its history, welcomed 9,201,269 passengers (PAX) in 2023, registering a 17.4% increase against 2022 figures.

Throughout the same period, QAIA handled 77,696 aircraft movements (ACM) and 67,366 tonnes of cargo, 13.7% and 9.9% higher, respectively, than the previous year.

Meanwhile, during the month of December, QAIA received 643,048 PAX and 5,582 ACM, down 2.6% and 1.5%, respectively, compared to 2022, and 6,434 tonnes of cargo, up 30.4% compared to 2022.

The positive annual figures are largely driven by Airport International Group’s close collaboration with its strategic partners – the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Jordan Tourism Board – to expand its airline and destination networks, promote local tourist sites and enhance the kingdom’s connectivity to major cities worldwide.

In 2023, local, regional and international airlines introduced 11 new and renewed direct routes via QAIA, raising the total number of scheduled destinations to 81 (6.6% higher than in 2022).

Meanwhile, partnerships with new airlines were also established, with a total of 44 passenger and cargo airlines operating via QAIA in 2023.

“Despite achieving a record milestone in terms of passenger traffic, the ongoing developments in the Gaza Strip and West Bank over the last three months of 2023 have undoubtedly impacted our statistics.

“As we embark on a new year, we remain dedicated to collaborating closely with our stakeholders to provide our passengers with greater travel options by further expanding and diversifying our airline and destination networks, while delivering an exceptional airport experience that embraces renowned Jordanian hospitality, quality and feels like home at every touchpoint.

“We would also like to extend our gratitude to our grantor – the Government of Jordan – official authorities and partners; without their steadfast support, this feat would not have been possible as we continue to give rise to QAIA as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” said Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).