Oman Air and Qantas, Australia’s largest airline, have launched a new loyalty programme offering. Sindbad members will soon be able to redeem their Miles on flights with Qantas, which operates an extensive network including Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, with Qantas members able to access the same benefits on Oman Air’s network.

The airlines, who have an existing interline partnership, will add more attractive benefits, such as Mile-earning opportunities, as Oman Air prepares to join the oneworld alliance in 2025.

Oman Air CEO, Con Korfiatis said, “Our partnership with Qantas reinforces our commitment to bring even greater value and rewarding experiences to our loyalty members. This collaboration not only enhances the travel journey by offering more ways for members to redeem their hard-earned Miles, but also plays a key role in attracting Qantas’ huge membership base to come and experience Oman. As we look towards our highly anticipated oneworld membership next year, we look forward to providing more rewards and seamless travel across all member airlines.”

Qantas Loyalty CEO Andrew Glance, added, “We know how much our members love to use their points to book international reward seats, with record numbers redeemed in the last twelve months. Frequent Flyers also tell us that exploring new destinations is high on their priority list, so this partnership will be welcome news for members eyeing their next overseas adventure. Oman Air is an impressive airline with an expansive network, a modern fleet, and a premium offering that rivals any international carrier.”

With an ever-growing range of partners, Sindbad, Oman Air’s award-winning frequent flyer programme, allows members to spend Miles both in the air and on the ground. Membership has three tiers, each offering a wide range of exclusive benefits.

Qantas Airways is the national airline of Australia and a founding member of the oneworld alliance. Its frequent flyer programme has over 16 million members in Australia alone and offers four elite tiers: Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Platinum One.

