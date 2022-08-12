Oman Air, the national airline of the Sultanate, will operate 48 Match Day Shuttle flights between Muscat and Doha from November 21 to December 3, 2022 ahead of this year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The airline offers wide-body service, including Boeing 787 Dreamliner between Muscat and Doha. Passengers on shuttle flights will enjoy Oman Air’s exceptional award-winning products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and its signature Omani hospitality accessible to guests on every flight.

Return Match Day Shuttle flights can be booked on the Oman Air website with prices starting from RO49 ($127) for Economy Class and RO155 for Business Class. Fares include fees, taxes, airport charges, and hand baggage allowance.

Passengers are advised to arrive in Doha at least four hours before the start of a match due to the high frequency of flights each day. In addition, all passengers must register for a Hayya card (fan ID) prior to their flight, as this is required for travel on all Match Day Shuttle flights and for entry into Qatar.

Throughout the tournament, football fans can book their Match Day Shuttle flights, which provide a smooth and comfortable 24-hour experience between Muscat and Doha. The service is intended to seamlessly connect fans to Qatar so that they can attend their respective matches. A no-check-in baggage policy also allows passengers to plan an easy-in, easy-out travel itinerary.

Football fans to the region can also visit Muscat to experience thrilling adventures, breathtaking natural beauty, and genuine Omani hospitality through a variety of stopover packages available from Oman Air Holidays.

