An Oman Air aircraft was damaged by debris while landing at Shiraz International Airport, the airline said last night.

The aircraft was on the Muscat to Shiraz leg of the journey, meaning the flight had to be grounded and the return Shiraz-Muscat leg flight delayed, Oman Air said in an online statement.

The airline did not give any further details on what debris had struck the aircraft as it reached the runway but said another plane had been dispatched to bring passengers of the delayed return flight back to Muscat.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

