Muscat: Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport have been honoured with multiple accolades in the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, recognising them as the best in the Middle East for passenger experience.

Muscat International Airport was named Best Airport in the Middle East in the 5 to 15 million passenger category. It also received awards for Best Performance for the Most Dedicated Staff, Easiest Airport Journey, and Cleanest Airport in the Middle East.

Salalah Airport secured the title of Best Airport in the Middle East in the under 2 million passenger category. It was further recognised with awards for Best Dedicated Staff, Easiest Airport Journey, Most Enjoyable Airport, and Cleanest Airport in the Middle East.

Additionally, Salalah Airport has been listed in the Director General’s List of Excellence by ACI and will be included in the 2025 Excellence List, which ranks the top 10 airports worldwide. Muscat International Airport will also be included in the 2024 Excellence List.

These achievements reflect Oman’s commitment to delivering world-class airport services and enhancing the travel experience for passengers.

