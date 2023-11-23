UAE - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) said it has entered into a deal with Dubai Airports for the renewal of its operation and maintenance (O&M) services contract for the Automated People Mover (APM) system at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3 for another five years.

The contract covers the maintenance of the APM system consisting of a total of 18 cars, two stations and a route length of 2.3 km.

The APM system was originally delivered by MHI Group in 2012 and has been sustaining passenger transport at DXB Terminal 3, one of the world's largest international terminals.

In addition, MHI Group has provided O&M services for the APM system since 2018. The contract renewal is the result of the system’s strong reputation for operational stability, safety and reliability.

The new contract, which runs until October 2028, is being implemented by MHI Mobility Engineering Services (MHI-MESC), the company's subsidiary in Dubai, in bid to expand O&M services for transportation systems. The MHI-MESC had been last month inaugurated in Dubai.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group said it will promote the localisation of O&M services in Dubai through MHI-MESC and work closely with related stakeholders such as Dubai Airports and Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) to ensure the safe operation of the APM system.

"Going forward, MHI Group will continue to work closely with its worldwide offices to provide services of high added value responding to customer needs and supply new solutions such as the remote monitoring technology of 'ΣSynX (Sigma Syncs) Supervision' - MHI’s digital innovation brand," said a company spokesman.

"In addition, through the provision of APM Systems, a clean transport mode that emits no CO2, MHI Group aims to respond to regional aspirations around the globe with solutions that will contribute to economic development and enhanced transportation convenience, while simultaneously helping to realize a low-carbon society" he added.

