Malaysia Airports said on Friday a takeover bid by the Gateway Development Alliance (GDA) consortium, led by sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional, had reached an acceptance level of 92.82%.

The bidding consortium also includes BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

Khazanah, Malaysia Airport's biggest shareholder, teamed up with other bidders last May to offer to acquire all remaining shares at 11 ringgit apiece, giving the airports operator an equity value of 18.4 billion ringgit ($4.21 billion).

The deal had been delayed partly because of political resistance after a group of local civil society bodies started a protest against the bid amid boycott campaigns against some U.S. companies over the Gaza war.

Malaysia Airports said on Friday the offer will remain open until Feb. 4.

($1 = 4.3750 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Shounak Dasgupta and David Goodman )