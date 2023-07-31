Kenya has allowed Dubai-based carrier flydubai to fly directly to Mombasa, as the country’s transport ministry implements an Open Skies policy.

The ministry also allowed Ethiopian Airlines to fly twice directly into Mombasa every week, which is set to intensify regional competition for state-owned Kenya Airways (KQ).

“We have a balance between protecting our local airlines and inviting business and tourists into the country. But even in that situation, we have approved flydubai, which will begin flying directly from Dubai to Mombasa in two months,” Business Daily newspaper reported, citing Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

However, the official said that flydubai had not been approved to fly to Nairobi.

While the open skies policy requires easing access and rules of use of national airports for foreign airlines, KQ argued that Kenya risks entering into one-sided deals with foreign carriers as no reciprocity is guaranteed.

Flydubai reported a profit of AED 1.2 billion ($327 million) for 2022, up 43% year-on-year (YoY). Total annual revenue grew by 72% YoY to AED 9.1 billion.

The airline carried 10.6 million passengers, an 89% increase YoY and received 17 new aircraft, the highest number of deliveries in a year.

