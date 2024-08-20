Jordan - Airport International Group has announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 952,177 passengers in July 2024, down 7.5% over the same period last year.

During the same month, it registered 7,592 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,924 tonnes of cargo, down 6.8% and up 32.1%, respectively, against the previous year.

Since the start of the year, QAIA passenger figures dropped 5.1%, reaching 5,104,710 PAX compared to the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, QAIA reported 43,154 ACM and 45,348 tons of cargo, indicating a 5.0% decrease and a significant 24.7% increase, respectively, against the same period last year.

“The ongoing Gaza war continues to adversely impact airline operations and tourism flow, thus affecting our traffic numbers for the month of July,” said Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

“Nonetheless, our dedication to operational excellence and passenger satisfaction drives us forward. Amidst these challenges.

“We remain committed to diversifying our airline and destination networks by introducing top carriers and new direct routes to bolster inbound tourism and meet the varying needs of passengers, while shaping a travel experience that feels like home for everyone passing through Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).