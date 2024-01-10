Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, inaugurated its new sales office in Riyadh recently. Operating in Saudi Arabia since 2007, the airline currently flies to six destinations including Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Hail, and Taif.

With 105 flights a week, Jazeera Airways serves 4,000 passengers covering areas of leisure, family visits, pilgrimages, and expatriate population.

Rohit Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an important market for us, and we are very pleased to open our new sales office in the city of Riyadh.

“As we grow our presence in the country, we continue to stay focused on offering affordable fares and convenient connections while maintaining the highest levels of safety. We greatly value our relationships with the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) as well as our local travel trade partners, and take this opportunity to extend our deepest gratitude for their ongoing cooperation and support over the years.

“We look forward to continuing our efforts to deliver the best to our partners and passengers, while steadily contributing to Saudi’s growing aviation industry.”

Listed in the Best Workplaces in Asia list for 2023, Jazeera Airways has more than 50% Saudi nationals recruited into its local operations to support the government’s ongoing Saudisation efforts.

Established in 2004, Jazeera Airways and is the first airline to be listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange. With a market cap of more than $1 billion, it serves nearly 5 million passengers across a network of 64 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe, with a fleet of 23 aircraft. Jazeera also owns and operates its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5, at Kuwait International Airport.

