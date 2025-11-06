The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released a study showing substantial cost savings,operational efficiencies, passenger experience, and sustainability gains can bemade by using biometric digital ID technology to manage the segregation ofinternational and domestic departing passengers at airports where they arecurrently separated by physical barriers.

The Domestic andInternational Passenger Integration Programme (DIPIP) report (pdf) was ajoint effort with AtkinsRéalisan engineering services and project managementcompany.

“Regulatoryrequirements and technology limitations have meant that domestic andinternational departure passenger flows need to be physically separated at manyairports. That’s no longer the case. Digital ID powered by biometrics canachieve the needed segregation without creating a physically separated flowwith duplicated facilities which is inefficient and costly. The study showsthat segregating passengers with digital ID will lead to a better travelexperience for travelers, reduce costs for airports and airlines, and maintainsecurity and border control requirements. It’s a compelling case for amuch-needed modernization,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President forOperations, Safety and Security.

“The publication ofthis report is key in understanding how the concepts of digital identity anduse of biometrics can play a significant role in improving passenger experienceand creating substantial cost savings which will have benefits across the aviationsector. We have a strong working relationship with IATA and were delighted towork on this study, drawing on our own broad experience of integratingbiometrics into the passenger journey,” said Gareth Vest, UK&I AviationMarket Director at AtkinsRéalis.

Key Benefits

The study quantifiedthe following benefits from segregating departing passengers with biometricenabled digital ID:

Improved Passenger Experience: Removing physical barriers between domestic and international departure flows will improve passenger satisfaction with simplified journeys and shorter processing times. Minimum connection times, for example, could be reduced by nearly 20% with the efficiencies gained.

Removing physical barriers between domestic and international departure flows will improve passenger satisfaction with simplified journeys and shorter processing times. Minimum connection times, for example, could be reduced by nearly 20% with the efficiencies gained. Cost Savings: Shared facilities eliminate duplication in infrastructure, utilities, and staffing, reducing maintenance, operating, and construction costs for airports, airlines, and ground handlers. Case studies at major international airport identified up to a 11% reduction in airport staff costs, while a ground handing company estimated a USD 5.3M annual saving at another leading airport.

Shared facilities eliminate duplication in infrastructure, utilities, and staffing, reducing maintenance, operating, and construction costs for airports, airlines, and ground handlers. Case studies at major international airport identified up to a 11% reduction in airport staff costs, while a ground handing company estimated a USD 5.3M annual saving at another leading airport. More Efficient Use of Airport Infrastructure: Enabling departing passenger flows to use the same physical space allows airports to serve more passengers within existing terminal footprints, optimising use of space and the services within it.

Enabling departing passenger flows to use the same physical space allows airports to serve more passengers within existing terminal footprints, optimising use of space and the services within it. Sustainability Benefits: Consolidation reduces energy use and construction-related emissions.

Consolidation reduces energy use and construction-related emissions. Operational Flexibility: Shared facilities allow airports, airlines, and ground handlers to better manage fluctuating passenger volumes and deploy resources where needed. This is particularly important given that international and domestic departures often concentrate at different times during the day.

“The savings quicklyadd up. A medium-sized airport serving 10 million passengers annually couldsave up to $80 million of future capital expenditure and considerable annualoperational savings through the removal of duplicate facilities and improvedoperational flexibility, while reducing its annual carbon footprint by 18,000tonnes—the equivalent of removing 4,000 cars from the road for a year. The casefor change is clear. Managing departing passengers with digital ID instead ofphysical barriers delivers efficiency, emission reductions, and a smootherexperience for travellers,” said Careen.

RegulatoryConsiderations for Implementation

Implementation ofDIPIP can begin within existing regulatory frameworks. Early phases, such asshared terminal areas and biometric identity verification, can proceed withoutmajor regulatory changes, provided close coordination among airports, airlines,and border authorities is maintained.

DIPIP outlines threestages of implementation—Baseline, Integrated, and End-State—offering apractical roadmap for adoption. The End-State envisions a fully digital processwhere travelers complete identity and travel checks remotely, creating aseamless, secure travel experience from home to gate.

“Collaboration isessential to unlocking the benefits of integrated passenger flows. Airports,airlines, and governments each have a role to play. By working together withinexisting frameworks and progressively modernising them we can deliver seamless,secure, and efficient travel for passengers while maintaining the higheststandards of safety and compliance,” said Careen.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

