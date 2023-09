The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Sunday said Preliminary Air Transport Statistics for the month of July 2023 indicate an increase in aircraft movement by 20.1% compared to the same month last year.

The number of passengers also increased by 24.3% compared to July 2022, QCAA said in a statement posted on X.

Meanwhile, air cargo and mail showed a decline of 1.2% compared to the same month in 2022.

