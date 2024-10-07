Bahrain’s flag carrier Gulf Air has ambitious plans for profitability within the next three years, the top official at the national aviation company has said.

In a candid interview with Airline Routes & Ground Services (ARGS) editor Mark Pilling during Routes World 2024 yesterday, Gulf Air Group Holding chief executive Jeffrey Goh said he is optimistic about the airline’s future.

“Our immediate focus is on achieving stability in operations and financial performance,” he said. With a strategic plan in place, Mr Goh aims to make Gulf Air a profitable airline within the next three years.

Gulf Air Group’s distinctive ownership structure includes the airline, airport and ancillary businesses. This centralised control, Mr Goh emphasised, is crucial for effective management and decision-making. “Collaboration between airlines and airports can lead to seamless opportunities,” he said.

As a significant portion of Bahrain International Airport’s operations, Gulf Air’s presence enables efficient processes and improved co-ordination. The airline aims to contribute positively to the kingdom’s GDP and enhance its international brand equity.

With a rich history spanning more than 75 years, Gulf Air has been a cornerstone of Bahrain’s aviation industry. The Bahrain government’s commitment to firmly establishing Gulf Air and the group on the international map is evident in its efforts to enhance connectivity between Bahrain and the world.

Mr Goh shared the airline’s progress in building connectivity and attracting other airlines to operate in Bahrain, thanks to the kingdom’s open skies policy. Moreover, the operator has managed to keep airport charges low, making Bahrain an attractive destination for airlines.

“Bahrain’s strategic location makes it an ideal hub for connecting traffic from East to West, West to South, and along the way. The country aims to attract more stopovers and tourists to boost its economy, and Gulf Air Holidays has been instrumental in developing attractive travel packages,” he explained.

The airline’s strategy revolves around two pillars: connectivity and customer service. Gulf Air will focus on serving points to the east and west of Bahrain, while maintaining a calibrated and disciplined approach to growth.

Mr Goh asserted that Gulf Air remains committed to providing exceptional customer service.

“We have introduced new enhancements, including free Wi-Fi and advance selection of meals for business class passengers.”

The airline has simplified its fleet structure with Airbus narrow-body jets and Boeing wide-body aircraft, ensuring operational efficiency. Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, the Gulf Air Group Holding CEO remains optimistic about the future of air travel.

“As IATA has estimated in 2018, the demand for air travel is expected to double by 2040. Origin-destination passengers are projected to increase from around four billion in 2019 to more than 8bn, which I think is very much on the cards.”

He added that Gulf Air aims to expand its network by 25 per cent in the next five years, adding new destinations in the east and west of its current network.

Recent additions include Shanghai, Guangzhou, Munich, Baghdad, Rhodes, and Geneva.

With a current fleet of 40 aircraft, Gulf Air plans to add six more A320s and two more B787s in the coming years. The airline’s focus on increasing connectivity is evident in its plans to expand its network, including the US, projected to be one of its top destinations for next year.

Gulf Air’s traffic has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and the Bahrain airport is expected to return to pre-Covid levels by the end of the year, Mr Goh said.

Looking ahead, the airline is exploring opportunities to invest in non-traditional aviation assets, such as travel-related ventures.

Mr Goh, who has lived in various cities and countries, including Singapore, Canada, London and Frankfurt, expressed his enthusiasm for Bahrain’s unique charm. “The small size, friendly people, and the opportunity to run an airline for the first time were all factors that drew me here,” he explained.

With a positive outlook on the airline’s future, Mr Goh highlighted the talented team he has assembled. “Hosting Routes World 2024 in Bahrain is a testament to the country’s offerings beyond just an event centre,” he added.

Hosted by Bahrain Airport Company, the operator and manager of Bahrain International Airport, the three-day Routes World 2024 at Exhibition World Bahrain is set to welcome more than 2,500 aviation stakeholders for the 29th edition.

The event, ending tomorrow, will feature industry leaders from around the globe, including representatives from Emirates, Air Arabia, Qatar Airways and Delta.

