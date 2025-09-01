GENEVA: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for July 2025 global passenger demand with the following highlights:

• Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 4.0% compared to July 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 4.4% year-on-year. The July load factor was 85.5% (-0.4 ppt compared to July 2024).

• International demand rose 5.3% compared to July 2024. Capacity was up 5.8% year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.6% (-0.4 ppt compared to July 2024).

• Domestic demand increased 1.9% compared to July 2024. Capacity was up 2.4% year-on-year. The load factor was 85.2% (-0.4 ppt compared to July 2024).

International RPK growth reached 5.3% in July year-on-year, but load factors fell in all regions except Africa. Domestic RPK rose 1.9% over July 2024 and load factor fell by 0.4 ppt to 85.2% on the back of a 2.4% capacity expansion. Brazil was once again the strongest performer. Japan’s 81.4% load factor is a record high for July since at least the year 2000.

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 5.3% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity rose by 5.6% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.1% (-0.2 ppt compared to July 2024). Middle East growth rebounded after the disruptions caused by the military conflict in June.

“It’s been a good northern summer season for airlines. Momentum has grown over the peak season with July demand reaching 4% growth. That trend appears across all regions and is particularly evident for international travel, which strengthened from 3.9% growth in June to 5.3% in July. Moreover, with flight volumes showing a 2% year-on-year increase for September after five months of decelerating growth, airlines are positioned to take advantage of this market momentum into the coming months,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.