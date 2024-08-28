Riyadh – flynas has announced new direct destinations and routes between Saudi Arabia and the UAE at the beginning of September, according to a press release.

The airline expanded its network in the UAE market to be the largest air carrier serving the four main UAE airports with flights from four Saudi cities.

This aligns with flynas growth plans in accordance with the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting Saudi Arabia with 250 International destinations.

Meanwhile, more than 20 daily flights are set to connect four Saudi cities with Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Maktoum Airports.

Operating flights currently to Dubai International Airport from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah, flynas will add three more UAE destinations, including Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai, Shaikh Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport (SHJ).

As of 1 September, flynas will launch flights from King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh to DWC in Dubai and from King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah to both AUH in Abu Dhabi and SHJ.

During the same day, another route will be launched from Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport (MED) in Madinah to SHJ.

On 2 September, another route will be operated from Prince MED in Madinah to AUH in Abu Dhabi.

Last July, flynas launched its first direct flight between Riyadh and El-Alamein International Airport.

