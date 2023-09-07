Dubai-based budget airline flydubai has launched daily flights to Cairo to cater to growing demand for travel between the two cities.

The daily flight to Cairo’s Sphinx International Airport (SPX) starts from 28 October 2023.

Sphinx International Airport is a short drive from Egypt’s main historical and archaeological sites and facilitates connections with the Red Sea resorts including Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada.

The airport, which is in addition to Cairo International Airport (CAI) also serves the governates of Fayoum and Beni Suif, the airline said.

The new flights bring flydubai’s total number of flights to Egypt per week to 17.

flydubai now serves 115r destinations in 53 countries.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

