A flydubai flight to Russia was diverted to Azerbaijan due to adverse weather conditions. A spokesperson for the airline told Khaleej Times that flight number FZ 905 from Dubai International (DXB) to Makhachkala Airport (MCX) on February 11 was diverted to Baku Airport (GYD).

“Passengers were provided with refreshments, as required, and continued their journey to Makhachkala at 1.32pm local time on February 12. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel schedules,” the spokesperson added.

Local media in Azerbaijan reported that the flight was diverted due to heavy fog in Makhachkala.

Last week, an Emirates flight from Sydney to Dubai was diverted to Perth due to a medical emergency on board. Another bound for Brussels was diverted to the Iraqi city of Erbil due to a mid-air medical emergency.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

