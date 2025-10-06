With the start of three flights a week from the Saudi port city of Jeddah October 1, followed 24 hours later by the first of four weekly services from the capital Riyadh, flyadeal now provides a new daily air bridge between the Kingdom and Syria.

flyadeal management led by Chief Executive Officer Steven Greenway joined airport executives at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah for the launch celebrations.

In Damascus, inaugural flight F3 741 from Jeddah was welcomed to a traditional water salute, with celebrations attended by officials including Abdullah Al-Horyes, Deputy Ambassador at the Saudi Embassy in Damascus, and Fadi Al-Junidi, Director of Air Transport at the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority.

Greenway said: “It’s a momentous occasion to finally launch our Damascus flights from two gateway cities in the Kingdom, long needed to help the many Syrians to travel back to their homeland and reunite with family and friends.

“With over two million Syrians living and working in the Kingdom, the restoration of air links provides great relief and will support the economic redevelopment of Syria as the country embarks on rebuilding its infrastructure attracting much-needed investment from the international community.”

