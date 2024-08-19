Salalah – Severe disruption of air traffic at Salalah Airport due to ongoing adverse weather conditions in Dhofar has raised concerns over the airport’s ability to handle such situations effectively.

This has prompted both Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Oman Air to issue statements addressing the challenges faced by travellers and the measures being taken to improve the situation.

The CAA acknowledged the impact of the disruptions and confirmed that efforts are underway to enhance the airport’s infrastructure. ‘The authority confirms that it is working in coordination with partners to raise the efficiency of the landing system at Salalah Airport to enhance its ability to receive flights in similar weather conditions in the future,’ CAA stated.

The authority also noted that while these improvements will reduce the likelihood of flight diversions, they cannot entirely eliminate the risks posed by severe weather conditions, including low visibility and highspeed winds – challenges faced by international airports, too.

The statement was issued following diversion of several flights from Salalah to other airports due to exceptional weather conditions. The CAA emphasised the fact that these diversions are part of precautionary measures implemented at airports to ensure passenger safety in line with established systems and regulations.

The authority also stressed the importance of airlines providing appropriate services to passengers affected by such disruptions and facilitating their arrival at their final destination in accordance with the Passengers’ Rights Regulations.

Oman Air issued a statement on Saturday acknowledging the flight delays. ‘Due to temporary closure of Salalah Airport caused by adverse weather conditions, all of our scheduled flights between Salalah and Muscat are experiencing delays. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our guests and are making every effort to minimise disruptions,’ the airline stated.

Public reaction to the situation has been mixed, with some appreciating the safety measures while others raised concerns about the lack of immediate solutions to address the inconvenience faced by travellers.

Nasser al Maamari acknowledged the importance of passenger safety but questioned the plans in place to deal with such situations. “We understand that the safety of passengers is your priority. We are also aware of the weather conditions. But I have questions: What are the plans in this case? Do passengers have to wait for nearly 12 hours at the airport? Is it reasonable for an elderly person, a child or a person in a wheelchair to endure this waiting without there being a solution?” he posted on X.

Other citizens suggested alternative solutions, including diverting flights to nearby airports during such weather conditions. “Why is Thumrait Air Base not activated so that Salalah Airport can cope with exceptional weather conditions?” posted Salim al Saadi.

Echoing the view, another citizen wrote, “Why not use Thumrait Air Base for such situations? Passengers can be sent by bus to Salalah, which is nearby, instead of returning them to Muscat.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

