Etihad Engineering has welcomed the first batch of aircraft maintenance trainees from Vision Concept Aviation Training Institute (VCATI) who graduated after completing their Aircraft Maintenance on the Job Experience (OJE).

Etihad Engineering’s collaboration with VCATI is part of the company’s long-standing commitment to develop and nurture the next generation of aviation professionals by imparting valuable hands-on industry experience to young students at its state-of-the-art aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Abu Dhabi.

The OJE programme is managed by Etihad Engineering Technical Training, the onsite training facility of the company which trains more than 10,000 aviation professionals through more than 600 courses every year.

Sector booming

“The aviation sector is booming and the demand for highly skilled and well-trained professionals is higher than ever in our MRO business,” says Adrian Guirey, Senior Manager of Etihad Engineering Technical Training.

“Our Aircraft Maintenance on the Job Experience (OJE) Programme with VCATI enables us to usher in the next generation of aviation professionals who will become qualified and highly competent aircraft engineers filling the talent gap in the industry,” he adds.

The OJE programme with VCATI was launched in December 2022 with the induction of the first batch of aviation students, and more batches have arrived at the facility since the first induction.

Once equipped with the basic underpinning knowledge, safety training and kit, students enter the hangar environment with close support from experienced staff. The students are scheduled throughout the facility, daily, weekly, fortnightly on a multitude of tasks and activities, with their confidence, ability and skills growing every day.

Rigorous recruitment process

Throughout their journey each student is supported, closely monitored, assessed on performance and competency and encouraged to be pro-active. Completing this journey, VCATI’s first batch of trainees have passed through Etihad Engineering’s rigorous recruitment process to start full time positions with the company.

Etihad Engineering Technical Training is approved by European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the UAE, and is a part of Etihad Engineering, the largest commercial MRO facility in the Middle East.

