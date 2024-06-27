ABU DHABI - Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has strengthened its commitment to the US market. The carrier will offer incremental capacity beyond its belly hold capacity in cooperation with network partner airlines to meet the growing US air freight demand.

Etihad Cargo currently offers 550 tonnes of wide-body capacity to North America. The carrier provides 445 tonnes ex US via 30 weekly flights through four major gateways: New York, Chicago, Washington, and Boston. Etihad Cargo also offers 105 tonnes ex Canada via daily flights to Toronto.

To address the increased demand for air freight between the East and the West, Etihad Cargo, in partnership with network airlines, will introduce an incremental 250 tonnes of capacity per week for North American destinations, including New York, Chicago, Washington, Boston, and Toronto, with connections via European gateways such as Lisbon, Barcelona, Madrid, and Rome.

The flights will adhere to Etihad Cargo's dedicated Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), ensuring seamless connectivity for partners and customers.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President of Cargo at Etihad Cargo, commented, "Adding depth to the carrier's US network and introducing incremental capacity for the North American market demonstrates the importance of this market and Etihad Cargo's commitment to meeting customers' needs and supporting global trade. Etihad Cargo recognises the vital role that air freight plays in connecting economies and is dedicated to providing seamless and reliable services to remain the air cargo partner of choice."