ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has announced the expansion of its services to Paris, with double daily flights starting 15th January 2025.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “The return of the A380 to Paris, followed by the addition of our three-class 787-9 Dreamliner, underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the very best in service, connectivity, and convenience, and enhances both business and leisure travel, offering seamless connectivity to our growing network across the GCC, Asia, and beyond.”

“This increase in frequency reflects the strong demand for travel between Abu Dhabi and Paris, and further cements Abu Dhabi’s position as a key gateway to the world,” added De.

All flights will feature Etihad’s renowned three-class service, including First, Business, and Economy cabins.